Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

LNG has been the subject of several other reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $170.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.40. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $135.00 and a 52 week high of $179.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,664,947,000 after acquiring an additional 83,039,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,562,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,957,460,000 after acquiring an additional 223,024 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,260,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,774,602,000 after buying an additional 188,649 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

