Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the information technology service provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CTSH. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH opened at $64.65 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $54.25 and a twelve month high of $72.71. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day moving average is $66.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

