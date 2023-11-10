ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WISH

ContextLogic Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of ContextLogic

WISH traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 526,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,965. The stock has a market cap of $116.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.68. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WISH. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ContextLogic by 166.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28,558 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 39.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContextLogic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.