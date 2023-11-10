Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,513 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.29% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 116,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $143,099.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,067.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $72,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $143,099.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,067.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,282 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,568. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.19.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.43. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $34.28.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.71 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

