Cormark Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for 5N Plus in a research note issued on Thursday, November 9th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

VNP has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised shares of 5N Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

VNP opened at C$3.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.39. 5N Plus has a twelve month low of C$2.37 and a twelve month high of C$3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$291.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00, a PEG ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.50.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

