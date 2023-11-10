Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 24.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after acquiring an additional 140,098 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s payout ratio is 164.71%.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.