Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $14.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Corsair Gaming traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 148198 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

In related news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $150,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,575 shares in the company, valued at $775,172.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 429.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 1,179.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 224.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.67 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.33.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

