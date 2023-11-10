CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $49.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CSGS. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on CSG Systems International from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on CSG Systems International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.33.

CSG Systems International Price Performance

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $49.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $46.19 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 46.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter valued at $477,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Featured Articles

