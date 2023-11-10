Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 472.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter worth $186,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,736,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 34.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRBG opened at $19.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.78. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $23.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRBG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRBG

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.