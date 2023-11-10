Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 89.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,299 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 208.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Trustmark by 315.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trustmark Stock Performance

TRMK stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. Trustmark Co. has a one year low of $18.96 and a one year high of $38.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.41.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.97%.

TRMK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Trustmark from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Trustmark from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Trustmark from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

