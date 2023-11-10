Cwm LLC Grows Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDA. Mizuho decreased their target price on IDACORP from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $94.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.81. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.10 and a 12 month high of $112.96.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.60%.

Insider Transactions at IDACORP

In other IDACORP news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $143,608.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,449.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Stories

