Cwm LLC Has $89,000 Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,481,079,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $728,764,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,432,000 after buying an additional 512,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,816,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,292,000 after buying an additional 351,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 113.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,831,000 after buying an additional 248,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRT. Raymond James downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.91.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of FRT opened at $91.53 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.27 and a 52 week high of $115.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.56%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

