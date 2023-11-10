Cwm LLC Invests $90,000 in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $3,066,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,532,000 after acquiring an additional 229,590 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 51,251 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $963,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AVUS stock opened at $72.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.67 and a 200-day moving average of $73.83. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.57 and a 52 week high of $78.53.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

