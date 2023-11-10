Cwm LLC Purchases 595 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 74.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 155.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth $71,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 68.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 550.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $68.24 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.18 and a 200-day moving average of $65.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.80 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 161.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 41,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $2,823,314.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,907,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,308,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 41,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $2,823,314.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,907,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,308,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $336,735.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,717,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,314 shares of company stock valued at $6,082,400. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCOI shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

