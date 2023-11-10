Cwm LLC Purchases 967 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 235.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA USO opened at $70.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.77. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52-week low of $57.83 and a 52-week high of $83.29.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

