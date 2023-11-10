Cwm LLC Sells 528 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFM. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,897,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 413.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 61,752 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 707,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,896,000 after buying an additional 38,187 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,292,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 917,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,500,000 after acquiring an additional 29,706 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PFM opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.38. The firm has a market cap of $594.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $34.84 and a 1 year high of $39.34.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.1807 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

