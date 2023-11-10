Cwm LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEGR. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 744.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 87,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,562,000.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Performance

LEGR stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average of $37.70. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a one year low of $33.39 and a one year high of $40.00.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%.

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

