Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCCGet Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CYCC opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $33,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

