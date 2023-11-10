Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CYCC opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $33,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

