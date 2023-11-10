Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 138717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

Specifically, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $136,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,605,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,947,586.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 129,000 shares of company stock valued at $773,450 over the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTKB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Cytek Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.75 and a beta of 0.65.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $49.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.52 million. Research analysts forecast that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cytek Biosciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTKB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 101.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 24.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 6,269.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cytek Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.