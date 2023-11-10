Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CYTK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.87.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $33.11 on Thursday. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.57.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,242,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $87,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,447.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,242,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,020 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,635. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,405 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,678,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,881 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,526,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,862,000 after acquiring an additional 983,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 244.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,203,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,343,000 after acquiring an additional 854,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,459,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

