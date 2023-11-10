DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Price Performance
Shares of DTEA stock opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40. DAVIDsTEA has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.66.
About DAVIDsTEA
