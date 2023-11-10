Devin T. Cygnar Acquires 13,692 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) EVP Devin T. Cygnar acquired 13,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $150,064.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,064.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Down 1.6 %

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.59. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $182.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.31 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Bancshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,662 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,713,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,144,000 after purchasing an additional 47,965 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 14.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 14,002 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,337 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

