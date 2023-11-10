Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Position Reduced by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,240,500,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $82.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.07.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.82.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

