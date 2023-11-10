DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $44.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DKNG. Truist Financial raised their price target on DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America raised shares of DraftKings from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.64.

DKNG stock opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. DraftKings has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.29.

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $109,508.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,450,224.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $109,508.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,450,224.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,788,962 shares in the company, valued at $102,301,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 611,639 shares of company stock worth $17,484,730 over the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 116,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,208 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

