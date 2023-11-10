DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Cut to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DRRX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DURECT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on DURECT from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DURECT has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86. DURECT has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative net margin of 185.87% and a negative return on equity of 179.02%. The company had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 million. Analysts expect that DURECT will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in DURECT by 2,022.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,421,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213,348 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 1st quarter worth $2,763,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in DURECT by 20.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 588,848 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in DURECT by 32.8% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,214,857 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after buying an additional 299,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DURECT by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,243,592 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 225,402 shares during the period. 32.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

