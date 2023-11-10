Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $3.80 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Dynatronics Trading Up 9.0 %

NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Dynatronics has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $2.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 million. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 43.40% and a negative net margin of 12.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

