E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$972.00 and last traded at C$972.00, with a volume of 1644 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$873.06.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $3.75 per share. This represents a $15.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. E-L Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5.34%.

E-L Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$894.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$907.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of C$3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.77.

About E-L Financial

E-L Financial ( TSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported C$48.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. E-L Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 85.58%. The company had revenue of C$294.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that E-L Financial Co. Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, pooled funds, limited partnerships, and other private and investment companies.

