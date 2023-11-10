Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 34.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 12.7% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $10.76 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $13.32.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.21%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

