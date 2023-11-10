Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Price Performance

EIGR opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.89.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.64 million for the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 618.36% and a negative return on equity of 207.93%. Analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Richard A. Kayne bought 154,841 shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $37,161.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,251,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,438.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

