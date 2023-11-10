Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELME. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Elme Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Elme Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Elme Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elme Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Elme Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Elme Communities from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Elme Communities Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of ELME stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Elme Communities has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.31.

Elme Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -118.03%.

Elme Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.