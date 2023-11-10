Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) PT Lowered to $62.00

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Enovis from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Enovis in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

Shares of NYSE:ENOV opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 2.01. Enovis has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.85.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $417.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.89 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enovis will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOV. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Enovis by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Enovis by 5.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Enovis by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Enovis by 17.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Enovis by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

