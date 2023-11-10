Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) PT Raised to $30.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 180.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Enovix from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Enovix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

ENVX opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.04. Enovix has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $23.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Enovix during the first quarter worth $681,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Enovix during the first quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in Enovix by 77.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enovix by 70.6% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the first quarter valued at about $446,000. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

