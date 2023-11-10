Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,360 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.29% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $26,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPV. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22,300.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 723.1% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $78,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV opened at $70.98 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $67.69 and a 12 month high of $90.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.84 and a 200-day moving average of $75.09.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

