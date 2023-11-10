ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44. ESSA Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.29.

In other ESSA Bancorp news, Director Robert C. Selig, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of ESSA Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $41,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 96,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,613.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,905. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 100.0% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 20,766.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.24% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

