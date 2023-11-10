Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) PT Raised to $55.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FIS. Barclays upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

NYSE:FIS opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $79.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.45 and a 200 day moving average of $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,473,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,307,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,081 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,493,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,493,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,456,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,437,381,000 after acquiring an additional 367,417 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $789,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,534,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $684,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,622 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

