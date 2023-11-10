Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.93

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 3026712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Fisker from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Fisker from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on Fisker from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fisker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get Fisker alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FSR

Fisker Trading Down 5.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fisker

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 11.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 55.6% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 4,874.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 497,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 487,397 shares in the last quarter. 33.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fisker

(Get Free Report)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.