Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) PT Lowered to $41.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 109.29% from the company’s previous close.

FLYW has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Flywire from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Flywire from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.79.

Flywire Price Performance

FLYW opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. Flywire has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $123.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

In other news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $284,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,269.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Flywire news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $348,641.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 109,521 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,531.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $284,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,269.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,355 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flywire by 29.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,961,000 after buying an additional 2,239,940 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,709,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,722,000 after buying an additional 488,622 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Flywire by 1.1% during the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,068,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,293,000 after acquiring an additional 43,438 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire during the third quarter worth about $100,341,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

