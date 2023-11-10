Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, October 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.07 and a beta of 1.19. Flywire has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $123.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Flywire news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $2,271,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,790.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Flywire news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $321,235.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 146,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,747. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $2,271,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,790.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,355. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Flywire during the third quarter worth $100,341,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,940 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 438.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,456,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,717 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,050,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Flywire by 29.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

