Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FTEK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 4.27. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 107.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 16,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fuel Tech

(Get Free Report)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.