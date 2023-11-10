FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Issued By National Bank Financial

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Dexterra Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Dexterra Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DXT. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.25.

Dexterra Group Price Performance

Dexterra Group stock opened at C$5.70 on Friday. Dexterra Group has a 12-month low of C$4.75 and a 12-month high of C$6.11. The stock has a market cap of C$370.22 million, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.54.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.04. Dexterra Group had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of C$267.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$262.20 million.

Dexterra Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.17%.

About Dexterra Group

(Get Free Report)

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defence, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.