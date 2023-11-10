FY2023 EPS Estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.38) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.45). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.56) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.98) EPS.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.64% and a negative return on equity of 175.74%.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 14.1 %
MRNS opened at $5.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market cap of $323.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.11. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $11.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $13,990,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 245.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,897,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,330,000 after buying an additional 2,769,357 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,259,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $9,219,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $8,153,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.
