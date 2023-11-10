FY2023 EPS Estimates for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Cut by Barrington Research

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of OPKO Health in a report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for OPKO Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

OPK has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on OPKO Health from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. OPKO Health has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $178.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. OPKO Health’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,072,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,088,000 after acquiring an additional 346,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014,088 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,742,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,971,000 after acquiring an additional 331,968 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,390,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,320 shares in the last quarter. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $131,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,856,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,499,214.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $438,500 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

