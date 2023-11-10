FY2023 EPS Estimates for Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) Boosted by Raymond James

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pollard Banknote in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Pollard Banknote’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pollard Banknote’s FY2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

PBL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark increased their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Pollard Banknote Stock Performance

PBL stock opened at C$30.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.72. Pollard Banknote has a twelve month low of C$16.20 and a twelve month high of C$31.10. The firm has a market cap of C$829.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.68.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Pollard Banknote had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of C$130.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$129.10 million.

Insider Activity at Pollard Banknote

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury bought 6,250 shares of Pollard Banknote stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,500.00. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pollard Banknote Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

About Pollard Banknote

(Get Free Report)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming Systems, and Retail segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.