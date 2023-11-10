FY2023 EPS Estimates for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Stoke Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.37) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.44). The consensus estimate for Stoke Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.58) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.96) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.48) EPS.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of ($2.48) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 679.83%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on STOK

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71. The company has a market cap of $202.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.45. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 338.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 3,279,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,065 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,011,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,115,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,503 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,545,000 after purchasing an additional 521,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,390,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,573,000 after purchasing an additional 519,577 shares during the last quarter.

About Stoke Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.