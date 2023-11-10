FY2023 EPS Estimates for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Boosted by Atb Cap Markets

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TransAlta in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the utilities provider will earn $2.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.46. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TransAlta’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransAlta in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on TransAlta in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

TransAlta Price Performance

Shares of TAC stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.07. TransAlta has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $10.40.

TransAlta Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0398 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAlta

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 398,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in TransAlta by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

