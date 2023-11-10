FY2023 EPS Estimates for Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. Lifted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) – Wedbush boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vigil Neuroscience in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.10) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.15). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vigil Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.17) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.23) EPS.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VIGL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Vigil Neuroscience from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of Vigil Neuroscience stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. Vigil Neuroscience has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $14.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGL. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 6,988.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101, a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

