Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ GLMD opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $679,224.00, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLMD. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 102,351 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

