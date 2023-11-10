Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NYSE:GEL opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.75 and a beta of 2.11. Genesis Energy has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey J. Rasmussen bought 5,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.37 per share, with a total value of $46,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEL. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,431,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,766,000 after buying an additional 234,305 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 8,647.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 81,116 shares during the period. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

