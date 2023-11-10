Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $74.98 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.87 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $93.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day moving average of $77.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.61.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

