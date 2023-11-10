Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Lowered to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.44.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

NYSE:DNA opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.94.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $80.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.41 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 272.30% and a negative return on equity of 34.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christian O. Henry sold 4,499 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,499.00, for a total transaction of $20,241,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,238,878 shares in the company, valued at $5,573,712,122. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $63,252.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,052,254 shares in the company, valued at $21,927,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian O. Henry sold 4,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,499.00, for a total transaction of $20,241,001.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,238,878 shares in the company, valued at $5,573,712,122. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,148,952 shares of company stock worth $22,367,331 over the last three months. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

